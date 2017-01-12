CHS Basketball Sweeps Fayetteville
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders needed a huge 4th quarter to put away a much improved Fayetteville team. Coffee County trailed in each of the first 3 quarters as Fayetteville forced turnovers and shot the ball well from the perimeter. In the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders closed out the game on a 16 to 7 run in the final 5 minutes to capture the win. With the win, the Lady Raiders improved to 12 and 3 on the season.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Alliyah Williams who had 18 points as she earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Abby Morgan added 16 points, including 11 in the 3rd quarter to spark the Lady Raider comeback. Aerial Williams chipped in 8. In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders built a 10 point lead in the 3rd quarter but could never put away the athletic Tigers. After leading 14 to 8 after 1 quarter, Coffee County saw Fayetteville open the 2nd quarter on a 6 to 0 run to tie the game. From that point, the Raiders outscored the Tigers 25 to 12 to build a double digit lead and keep Fayetteville from getting within 8 points the remainder of the game. With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 15 and 3 on the season.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Garrett Eldridge who finished with 13 points. Tyrese McGee finished 12 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Stephen Sullivan scored 9 points and Grant Sadler chipped in 5.
Coffee County will be back at home on Saturday as they host Huntland in a non-district doubleheader at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.