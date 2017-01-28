CHS Basketball Splits with Lincoln County on Friday Night

In the girls’ game Coffee County raced out to an early 10 to 0 lead but the Lady Falcons roared back to cut that lead to 4 by halftime. In the 2nd half, Lincoln County could get no closer than 2 points as the Lady Raiders never trailed in the win. Seventy free throw attempts in the game slowed the pace of play to a crawl but the Lady Raiders converted 10 of their 17 free throw attempts in the 4th quarter to hold on for the victory.
Aerial Williams led Coffee County in scoring with 15 points. Williams dominated the paint in the 4th quarter while adding 5 points in the final frame. For her heroic performance, Aerial was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Abby Morgan finished with 11 points and Holli Smithson poured in 9 including a huge 4th quarter 3 pointer. The win improves Coffee County’s record to 15 and 6 on the year and 5 and 4 in district play.The Red Raiders had to rally from a 17 point deficit in the 3rd quarter to take the lead over the Falcons on a Darius Rozier 3 pointer with 6 minutes remaining. The lead changed hands 4 times in the 4th quarter before Lincoln County retook the lead with 1:19 remaining and held on for the win. The Falcons buried nine 3 pointers in the game and hit 7 o their 11 free throws in the 4th quarter to capture the win.
The Red Raiders once again showed their trend of balanced scoring as 4 Coffee County players finished in double figures. Garrett Eldridge led the way as he netted 12 points and was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Darius Rozier finished with 11 points, including 8 in the 4th quarter. Grant Sadler and Tyrese McGee each finished with 10 points for Coffee County who saw their record fall to 19 and 5 on the year and 6 and 3 in district play.
Coffee County travels to Columbia on Tuesday night in their final road trip of the regular season. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM in the Raiders final visit to the Hardy Lloyd Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcasts at : http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/