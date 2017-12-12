CHS Basketball Splits with Fayetteville on Tuesday

The Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams welcomed Fayetteville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader. In the final regular season home games before Christmas, Coffee County came away with a split with the visiting Tigers. The Lady Raiders beat Fayetteville 69 to 26 and the Red Raiders dropped a tough 50 to 47 decision.
The Lady Raiders had an easy time with the young Lady Tigers as they raced out to a 41 to 16 lead at the half. The Lady Raiders built the lead to 64 to 26 with 4:24 to go in the game to spend the last 4 minutes with a running clock. Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points. Jade Arnold came off the bench to score 9 points in the 4th quarter to be named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Jacey Vaughn added 9 points and Alliyah Williams finished with 8.
After playing a double overtime thriller at Fayetteville last month, and a double overtime game on Friday to Columbia, the Red Raiders got outworked by a hungry Fayetteville team on the offensive glass. The Raiders owned 1 lead in the game at 6 to 4 in the first quarter as the Tigers kept the offensive and defensive pressure on Coffee County throughout the game. Garrett Booth led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Darius Rozier finished with 11 points and A.J. Rollman added 10.
Coffee County hits the road on Friday to take on Huntland. The girl’s game will tip off at 6 PM at Huntland High School. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/