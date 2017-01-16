CHS Basketball Splits with Columbia on Monday

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams welcomed Columbia to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday for a Martin Luther King, Jr holiday matinee. A small but electric crowd was entertained by a pair of good performances by the Raiders and Lady Raiders in the varsity doubleheader that got underway at 4. The Lady Raiders blasted the Lady Lions 63 to 36 while the Red Raiders dropped a 37 to 35 decision.
The Lady Raiders roared out to a 20 point lead after the first quarter as they led the entire game. The Coffee County defense forced more than 20 turnovers as they held Columbia to single digits in each quarter. Additionally, the Lady Raiders committed only 8 fouls on the night. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 13 and 4 overall and 3 and 2 in district play.
Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points. Jacey Vaughn added 8 points while Jenna Garretson finished with 7 points. Ashley Starks came off the bench and was 6 for 8 at the free throw line in the 2nd half to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
In the tightest game they have played all year, the Red Raiders forced a turnover with less than 5 seconds remaining but could not get a game-winning shot to fall as time expired in the loss. Neither team held a lead of more than 6 points on the night as the game was tied at the half and at the beginning of the 4th quarter. Columbia scored the game winner with 51 seconds remaining before missed shots and turnovers hampered the opportunity to tie the game down the stretch. Coffee County was 2 for 6 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter and committed 3 crucial turnovers in the loss.
Garrett Eldridge led the Red Raiders in scoring with 9 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Stephen Sullivan added 7 points and Tyrese McGee finished with 6. With the loss, Coffee County’s record drops to 16 and 4 overall and 3 and 2 in district play.
Coffee County is back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.