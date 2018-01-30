CHS Basketball Splits Road Doubleheader with Lincoln County

Kicking off the final 2 weeks of the high school basketball regular season, Coffee County traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday night to tangle with Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders kept their hot streak alive as they won 55 to 17. The Red Raiders struggled offensively as they fell 36 to 35.
After a slow start in the 1st quarter, the Lady Raiders’ defense held the Lady Falcons to 2 points in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters to stretch the lead to 28 points entering the 4th period. The win improves the Lady Raiders’ record to 20 and 2 on the year and 7 and 1 in district play.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Abby Morgan who finished with 20 points earning the title of the Crazy Daisies’ player of the game. Jacey Vaughn added 13 points while Bella Vinson chipped in 8. Ashley Starks added 5 4th quarter points for Coffee County.
The boys’ game was tight throughout as neither team could open up a lead greater than 4 points. The Red Raiders were 0 of 5 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter as the Falcons got their game winning points on a pair of free throws after a technical foul called during a loose ball battle on the floor with 58 seconds remaining in the game. Coffee County turned the ball over in their final possession.
The Raiders were led in scoring by Darius Rozier who fouldd out late with 11 points. Grey Riddle finished with 8 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies’ player of the game. A.J. Rollman and Garrett Booth each added 4 points.
Coffee County travels to West Coffee on Friday for a district doubleheader with their old rival Tullahoma. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/