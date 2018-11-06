CHS Basketball Season Tickets Go on Sale; Scrimmages Set This Week

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department has announced the sale of basketball season passes. Season passes are $40 per ticket and will get you into every Coffee County CHS regular season home game this season. The season pass will get you a discount of one game and will not be good for the Hall of Champions games(November 16th and 17th), the Raider Christmas Tournament(December 20th thru 22nd) or any postseason games. Tickets are on sale from 8 AM to 3 PM at the Central High School main office.
The Lady Raiders will be at home on Thursday night for a scrimmage game with Grundy County. The JV game will be at 5 PM with the varsity game starting at 6. The Red Raiders will travel to Siegel on Saturday for a pair of scrimmage games. Coffee County will take on Siegel at 9 AM and Macon County at 11.