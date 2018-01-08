CHS Basketball Returns to Action Tonight

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams will play host to Tullahoma on Tuesday night before embarking on a 7 game road trip. Coffee County will play on the road for the remainder of January following Tuesday’s game and will not return to “The Patch” until February 6th. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will close out the regular season with a pair of home games on February 6th and February 9th. The District 8 AAA tournament begins on February 13th and will be held at Columbia Central High School.
Tuesday’s game, and all the Coffee County basketball games for the remainder of the season, will be broadcast on Thunder Radio. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Char-El Apartment and Home Rental Pregame Show.