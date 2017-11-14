CHS Basketball Opens Season With Impressive Sweep at Cannon County

Trailing 9 to 7 with 4 minutes left in the first half, the Lady Raiders got three point baskets from Ellie Graham and Ashley Starks to close out the half on an 11 to 3 run. Coffee County carried a 12 point lead into the 4th quarter and saw Cannon County turn up the pressure and force some 4th quarter turnovers. But the Lady Raiders hit their free throws in the 4th quarter, led by Bella Vinson who was 9 of 10 at the line in the final stanza. Vinson finished as the leading scorer as she had 18 points with 14 coming in the 4th quarter. For her outstanding effort, Vinson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jacey Vaughn scored 10 points and Ellie Graham finished with 8.
The Red Raiders raced out to a 14 point lead in the 1st quarter only to see Cannon County cut the deficit to 7 at the half. The Raiders used their tenacious defense to key their offense in the 3rd quarter as they reopened the lead to double digits and breeze to the win. Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 22 points, including four 3 point baskets to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Grey Riddle added 12 points and Garrett Booth scored 9.
The CHS teams hit the road on Friday for a pair of games at Franklin County against Cascade. The girls’ game will get under way at 7 PM with the boys to follow. Coffee County will host their home opener on Monday when Grundy County visits the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. That doubleheader will tip off at 6 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/