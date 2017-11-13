CHS Basketball Opens Season Tonight Here on Thunder Radio

Tuesday night, Coffee County Central High School basketball returns to the hardwood for the 2017-18 season. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County in a Hall of Champions doubleheader.
Both teams are coming off 21 win seasons last year and both had wins over Cannon County last year in the season opener. The Lady Raiders snapped a 14 game losing streak to the Lady Lions with a 48 to 45 win. The Red Raiders dominated the Lions winning 70 to 50. Tuesday night will also be the Coffee County coaching debut of Joe Pat Cope as he takes over the Lady Raider program.
The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM with the boys’ game to follow at Cannon County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Our live coverage will begin at 5:50 with the Powers Storage/Char-El Apartments Pregame Show.