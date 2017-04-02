CHS Basketball Holds Awards Banquet

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams held their end of the year awards banquet on Sunday. Both teams celebrated the accomplishments of 4 Lady Raider seniors and 5 Red Raider seniors and their respective teams. Individual awards were handed out along with senior awards and varsity letters. Each team finished the year with identical 21 and 8 records.
Lady Raider seniors Kyah Northcutt-Starr, Bailey Morgan, Holli Smithson and Aerial Williams each were honored and recognized by Lady Raider coaches Herb Horton, Abby Lynch and Sarah Elam. The team as a whole was awarded the TSSAA Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA of 3.81. Of the 26 players in the Lady Raider basketball program, 23 were honored for having a GPA of 3.5 of better.
Individual awards for the Lady Raiders were:
Junior Varsity MVP – Ashley Starks
Coaches Award – Byanka Woods
Most Hustle Award – Jenna Garretson and Alliyah Williams
Most Improved Player – Jacey Vaughn & Kyah Northcutt-Starr
Best Offensive Player – Abby Morgan
Best Defensive Player – Bailey Morgan
Player of the Year – Holli Smithson
Lady Raider Award – Aerial Williams
Red Raider seniors Garrett Eldridge, Maurice McGee, Tyrese McGee, Grant Sadler and Stephen Sullivan were honored and recognized by Red Raider coaches Micah Williams, Andrew Taylor, Derek Jones and Jon Spears. Twenty of the 30 players in the Red Raider program were honored as recipients of the TSSAA Distinguished Academic Achievement Award as having a GPA of 3.5 or better. The Red Raider team GPA for the year stands at 3.42 and 3 Red Raider seniors, Maurice McGee, Tyrese McGee and Stephen Sullivan are members of the Top Ten Percent for the Class of 2017.
Individual Awards:
Rebounding Award – Grant Sadler
Steals Leader – Tyrese McGee
Assists Leader – Garrett Booth
Leader in Drawing Charges – Tyrese McGee
2 Point Field Goal % Leader – Stephen Sullivan
3 Point Field Goal % Leader – Grant Sadler
Free Throw % Leader – Garrett Eldridge
Offensive Player of the Year – Garrett Eldridge
Defensive Player of the Year – Tyrese McGee & Stephen Sullivan
Most Improved Player(Freshmen) – Jalen Morris
Most Improved Player(JV) – Harley Hinshaw
Most Improved Player(Varsity) – DeAaron Rozier
Raider Award(Freshmen) – Sawyer Vaughn
Raider Award(JV) – Justin Jones
Raider Award(Varsity) – Maurice McGee
Most Valuable Player(Freshmen) – Roderick Brinkley
Most Valuable Player(JV) – Darius Rozier
Most Valuable Player(Varsity) – Stephen Sullivan