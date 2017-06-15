CHS Basketball Finishes MTSU Team Camp Strong

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team completed Day #4 of the MTSU team camp on Thursday with a perfect 3 and 0 record. The win gives the Raiders a record of 10 and 2 for the 4 day camp. Coffee County got wins over Providence Christian, Brentwood and perennial state powerhouse CPA.
The Red Raiders return to court next week as they will host a youth skills camp at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The camp gets underway on Monday and details can be found at: http://www.thunder1320.com/sports/red-raider-basketball-to-host-youth-skills-camp/