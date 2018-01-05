CHS Basketball Claws to a Friday Sweep over Lincoln County

The Coffee County Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams returned to district play on Friday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County welcomed Lincoln County to Manchester as both Raider teams looked to remain perfect in District 8AAA play. A big 2nd half lifted the Lady Raiders to a 47 to 31 win. The Red Raiders got a last second shot by Garrett Booth to claim a thrilling 55 to 53 win.
After struggling mightily in the first half, the Lady Raiders got a pair of 3 point baskets in the final 2 minutes of the 2nd quarter to take a 18 to 17 lead into the halftime break. In the second half, Coffee County opened up on a 13 to 3 run to seize control for the win.
Jacey Vaughn had 3 three point baskets and finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Raiders in scoring. Vaughn was also 9 of 10 at the free throw line in the second half to earn the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game award. Bella Vinson finished with 18 points while Ashley Starks chipped in 6. The win improves Coffee County to 15 and 1 on the year and 3 and 0 in District 8AAA.Despite leading by 14 points with 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Red Raiders went ice cold at the free throw line in the 4th quarter to allow Lincoln County to tie the game with 20 seconds remaining. As time wound down, Garrett Booth hit a running shot from 10 feet away just ahead of the final horn to give the Red Raiders a thrilling 55 to 53 win.
Coffee County was 4 of 11 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter as the visiting Falcons came close to pulling off the upset. Booth finished with a team high 16 points as he was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Grey Riddle had 11 points and DeAaron Rozier and Darius Rozier each netted 9 for the Raiders who improved to 10 and 4 overall and 3 and 0 in District 8AAA.
Coffee County will be back at home on Tuesday night when they welcome old rival Tullahoma to The Patch. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50 PM.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/