CHS Basketball Blasts Tullahoma on Tuesday Night

The Lady Raiders opened the game with a strong 1st quarter as they raced out to an early 17 to 5 lead. Tullahoma cut the lead to 6 at the half before Coffee County outscored the Lady Cats 22 to 6 in the 3rd quarter to put the game out of reach. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 14 and 4 overall and 4 and 2 in district play.
Senior Aerial Williams led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points and was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Holli Smithson and Abby Morgan each added 11 points. Jacey Vaughn notched 10 points as 11 different Lady Raiders scored on the night.After trailing by 4 at the end of the first quarter, the Red Raiders outscored Tullahoma 14 to 2 in the 2nd period to take an 8 point lead into the half. Garrett Booth hit another buzzer beating 3 pointer, this time at the end of half, to spark a 2nd half that saw the Raiders hold Tullahoma to 19 points in the final 16 minutes. With the win, Coffee County’s record improves to 17 and 4 overall and 4 and 2 in district play.
Senior Stephen Sullivan led the Red Raiders in scoring with 14 points while fellow senior Grant Sadler added 13 on the night. The senior duo was named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Darius Rozier came off the bench to finish with 8 points while Booth added 6.
Coffee County is back in action on Friday night when they travel to Shelbyville. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.