CHS Baseball Wins Scrimmage at MTCS

Coffee County got a pair of runs in each of the 1st 2 innings to jump out to a 4 to 0 lead. The Raiders tacked on 5 more in the 6th to put the contest out of reach. A.J. Rollman led Coffee County in hitting with 3 singles and 3 RBI. Freshman Skylar Bratcher had a pair of hits and Jacob Langham had a single, 2 walks and scored 4 runs. Hayden Skipper had the lone extra base hit as he had a double.
Coffee County has a scrimmage game scheduled for Tuesday at Powers Field. The Red Raiders will take on Grundy County beginning at 4:30 PM, weather permitting. Coffee County opens the regular season on Monday, March 12th at home when they play host to Columbia.