CHS Baseball Wins Scrimmage at MTCS

AJ Rollman of CHS baseball[File Photo]

The Coffee County CHS baseball team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a 10 inning scrimmage with Middle Tennessee Christian.  Originally scheduled for Powers Field, the Red Raiders moved the matchup to protect a very wet outfield.  The Raider bats pounded out 10 hits in a 13 to 5 drubbing of the Cougars.

Coffee County got a pair of runs in each of the 1st 2 innings to jump out to a 4 to 0 lead.  The Raiders tacked on 5 more in the 6th to put the contest out of reach.  A.J. Rollman led Coffee County in hitting with 3 singles and 3 RBI.  Freshman Skylar Bratcher had a pair of hits and Jacob Langham had a single, 2 walks and scored 4 runs.  Hayden Skipper had the lone extra base hit as he had a double.

Coffee County has a scrimmage game scheduled for Tuesday at Powers Field.  The Red Raiders will take on Grundy County beginning at 4:30 PM, weather permitting.  Coffee County opens the regular season on Monday, March 12th at home when they play host to Columbia.