CHS Baseball to Host Spring Skills Camp

Does your child want to be a Red Raider baseball player? The Coffee County CHS baseball team will host a skills clinic on Saturday, March 3rd at Powers Field. The camp is open to ages 6 to 15 years of age. The camp will run from 9 AM to 12 noon
Campers will work with Head Coach David Martin, his high school staff, and varsity players. Each camper will receive age appropriate, hands on instruction in all aspects of the game. The camp is open to players of all ability and skill levels.
Cost for the camp is $20 per player when paid in advance. There is a half price discount for the 2nd, and all successive, siblings. Cost for the camp on the date of the camp is $25 and all proceeds will go to benefit the Coffee County Central High School baseball team.
Campers will need to bring with them: Bat, Glove, Tennis Shoes, Cleats, Hat and Batting Helmet. Players will utilize the facilities at Powers Field and the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility on the campus of Coffee County Central High School. Please contact Chris Langham at ctlua37@gmail.com or 931.247.2629 with any questions.
Coach David Martin will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on February 10th to talk about the camp. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.
To register, please fill out the form and return to the address given. The preregistration discount is available to all forms received by February 23rd