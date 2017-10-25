CHS Baseball to Host Skills Camp to Help the Less Fortunate

In order to provide local families with a better Thanksgiving this season, Coffee County High School , Spring Street Market, and Al White Motors will be teaming up to host the 2nd annual 30 N Turkey baseball camp on Saturday November 11th at the high school. The camp will be 10am thru 12:30pm for all age players including tee ball. The camp will cover the basics like fielding, throwing, hitting, and base running.
30 N Turkey will be put on by former professional and Division 1 baseball players, a national champion college coach, and current Coffee County baseball players.
Sign-ups are available beginning October 31st on the Coffee County Baseball Facebook page and campers will also be able to sign-up the day of the camp beginning at 9am at the baseball clubhouse.
The camp cost is $30 along with a $10 minimum voucher which can be purchased from Spring Street Market located at 801 South Spring Street in Manchester. Vouchers may also be purchased at sign-ins for campers from out of town. The $10 minimum vouchers along with $30 will be due at sign-in before camp begins at 10am on Saturday November 11th. The vouchers will be delivered at the conclusion of the camp to the local food banks for supplies to help less fortunate families enjoy their thanksgiving holiday and the $30 will help the Coffee County Baseball program in their upcoming season.
If you have an interested camper this holiday season, and are concerned about the cost or are interested in making a donation, we have other options available to make others holiday season better. Please call Coach Parker Gunn at 931-580-7554 so we can make this bird fly.
Campers are encouraged to bring their personal baseball equipment and tennis shoes for the gymnasium session. Bats can be provided for the hitting session if your camper does not bring one.
Please help Coffee County High School meet its goal of being able to help at least 100 area families this Thanksgiving season with your attendance and support as well as get a little better at the game we all love.