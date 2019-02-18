CHS Baseball Team Wins Saturday Scrimmage

The Coffee County CHS baseball team hit the diamond on Saturday for their first scrimmage action of the spring. The Red Raiders hosted Grundy County in a 10 inning preseason tilt at Powers Field. The Red Raiders “looked better than I expected considering how little time we have had on the field” said Raider coach David Martin. Coffee County claimed an 11 to 9 win in the scrimmage.
The highlight of the day was the performance of the Raider pitching staff that limited Grundy County to 4 hits with 18 strikeouts, but gave up 8 walks in the process. The Coffee County defense did allow 8 unearned runs. The Raider bats pounded out 11 hits on the contest led by Griffin Meeker who had 3 singles and drove in 3 runs. Noah Bradshaw had a single and a double and drove in 2 runs while Skylar Bratcher had a pair of singles and 1 RBI.
On the bump, Hayden Skipper struck out 5 in 2 innings of work allowing a single hit. Meeker pitched 2 innings surrendering a walk and no hits with 4 K’s. Zack Milan, Owen Neel, Braden Brown, John McKelvey and Gage Edwards all saw time on the hill for Coffee County.
The Raiders scrimmage game at Forrest on Monday was cancelled due to wet field conditions. Coffee County is set to travel to McMinnville on Saturday for a scrimmage game with Warren County. Action will get underway at noon.