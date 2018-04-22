CHS Baseball Team Loses Saturday Heartbreaker to Warren County

A disastrous 5th inning saw Warren County plate 6 runs on 2 hits to stun the Coffee County Red Raider baseball team 6 to 4 on Saturday at Powers Field. After Hunter Courtoy held the Pioneers hitless thru 4 innings, Warren County used 2 hits, 3 walks, an error and 3 fielder’s choices to plate 6 runs in the 5th. The inning erased a 3 to 0 Coffee County lead and swung momentum in the visitors’ direction.
Coffee County got off to a great start as they plated 2 runs in the 1st inning and 1 more in the third to build the 3 to 0 lead. The Red Raiders left 8 runners on base in those first 3 innings as they spoiled an opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the dangerous Pioneer squad. Trailing 6 to 3 entering the bottom of the 7th, Coffee County pushed across a run on a Ryan Stephens single before loading the bases with 2 outs. Senior Jacob Langham’s long fly ball to deep left field was tracked down at the fence to end the heart-breaking loss for Coffee County.
Nathanial Tate led the Raiders in hitting as he had 2 singles and a triple while scoring once and driving in 1 run to earn the nod as the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Gage Edwards finished with 2 hits while Skylar Bratcher added an RBI single.
The Red Raiders return to action on Thursday when they play host to Forrest for Senior Night. Senior Night festivities will kick off at 4:30 PM with first pitch scheduled for 5 PM.
