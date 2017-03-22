CHS Baseball Sweeps Lincoln County

The CHS Red Raider baseball team hit the road on Wednesday traveling to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County in the 2nd game of the season series. Just like on Tuesday night, the Red Raiders trailed entering the 6th inning and scored 2 runs in the frame, aided by a Lincoln County error, to secure a 3 to 2 win. The win gives the Raiders their 3rd straight win as they improved to 3 and 1 on the year overall and in district play.
Coffee County got on the board first in the top of the 1st inning on an RBI double from Cade Giles. After falling behind 2 to 1, Coffee County came to bat needing some more 6th inning magic. Giles led off the frame with a single and scored on Grant Sadler’s RBI single. Davis Green walked and scored the winning run on a Lincoln County error as they tried to field a bunt from Jacob Langham.
Giles and Sadler each finished the game with 2 hits and each tallied an RBI. Sadler got the start on the mound and got the credit for the win. Nathaniel Tate came on the pitch the 7th inning to earn the save.
The Raiders will travel to Murfreesboro on Thursday night to open a 2 game series with Blackman. Blackman visits Powers Field on Friday night for game #2 and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch is set for 6 PM both nights.