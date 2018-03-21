CHS Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader from Lincoln County

The Red Raider baseball team hosted Lincoln County on Wednesday in a district doubleheader. Coffee County and the Falcons were making up Tuesday’s game that was rained out in Fayetteville plus Wednesday’s scheduled contest. Coffee County captured both games of the doubleheader winning the first game 8 to 2 while completing the sweep with a 7 to 1 win in the nightcap.
After surrendering a run in the 2nd inning of Game #1, Coffee County scored twice in the 3rd inning to take the lead for good. The big inning for the Raiders was a 5 run 5th inning as Coffee County built a 7 to 1 lead. Ryan Stephens had a single, a double, a RBI and a run scored to lead the Raiders in hitting. Hayden Skipper had 2 singles and scored twice for Coffee County. Nathanial Tate pitched 6 and 1/3 innings to get the win as he struck out 9 while surrendering just one hit.
In the 2nd game, Coffee County blew open a 3 to 1 game in the top of the 7th with a 4 run outburst. Skylar Bratcher had a 2 RBI single with 2 outs in the 7th for the big hit of the frame. Kael McCall finished with 2 singles and 2 RBI. Hayden Skipper pitched 6 innings as he surrendered no earned runs on 4 hits while striking out 10 batters.
The Raiders are back at Powers Field on Friday when they play host to Central Magnet out of Murfreesboro. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Lucky Knott will begin with the pregame show at 5:15