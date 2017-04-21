CHS Baseball Splits with Warren County

The Coffee County Red Raider baseball traveled to McMinnville on Thursday for a non-district doubleheader with Warren County. The 2 teams agreed to move Friday’s game, scheduled to be played at Powers Field, to Thursday night following the regularly scheduled game with the Pioneers. Coffee County needed a pair of come from behind rallies but ended up settling for a doubleheader split. The Raiders lost the first game 8 to 7 before winning the nightcap 6 to 5.
In the first game, a run in the first inning by Coffee County was quickly eclipsed as Warren County plated 5 runs of their own in the bottom of the first. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County battled back to take the lead in the 3rd inning with 5 runs of their own. Grant Sadler had the big knock as he drilled a 3 run tater. Warren County scored 3 in the 5th inning to retake the lead for good. Jacob Langham finished with 3 hits, including a double, and 3 runs scored. Sadler was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
In the nightcap, Warren County again started strong plating 3 runs in the first inning. They extended their lead to 4 in the 4th inning before Coffee County rallied to tie the game in the 5th at 4 runs apiece. After Warren County retook the lead in the top of the 6th, Coffee County found the moxie to but the Pioneers away. Jacob Duncan had an RBI single in the 6th to tie the game and Langham delivered an RBI double to plate the winning run. Langham once again finished the game with 2 singles and a double as the junior shortstop drove in 2 runs. Nathaniel Tate pitched 5 innings to get the win for the Raiders.
The Red Raiders will conclude the regular season with a district series against Tullahoma beginning on Tuesday. Coffee County will host Tullahoma on Tuesday at Powers Field for Senior Night. That game gets underway at 6 PM with Senior Night Activities taking place at 5:30. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast.
Download the broadcast at: www.WMSRradio.com/downloads