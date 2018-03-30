«

CHS Baseball Splits Home Doubleheader with Illinois Teams

AJ Rollman of CHS baseball

After a last minute schedule change, the Coffee County baseball team hosted 3 games on Friday at Powers Field as part of the Warrior Spring Classic.  Coffee County played host to a pair of teams from Illinois.  Coffee County dropped a 5 to 1 decision to Glenbrook South in the first game for the Red Raiders.  In the nightcap, Coffee County edged Lake Park 3 to 2.

In game #1, the Titans of Glenbrook South were able to cobble together scores in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to build a 4 to 0 lead.  Coffee County was able to get runners in scoring position in each of the 1st six innings but were unable to get a run across the plate.  The Red Raiders scratched a run in the 7th inning when Hayden Skipper drove home Jacob Langham with an RBI single.  Skipper finished with a double and a single.  Langham had a pair of walks and a single and scored Coffee County’s lone run.

In the nightcap, a walk-off single by Nathanial Tate in the bottom of the 7th inning gave Coffee County a thrilling 3 to 2 win.  After the Lancers walked Skipper to load the bases, Tate lined a 2 strike pitch to centerfield to score Langham for the win.  A.J. Rollman pitched 2 innings of relief with 4 strikeouts to get the win.  Rollman also finished with a pair of hits and 1 RBI.  Skylar Bratcher had a double and a walk.

The Red Raiders will conclude play in the Warrior Classic on Saturday.  Coffee County will take on Blackman at Blackman.  First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.