CHS Baseball Splits Doubleheader to Open Crethan Hansert Tournament

The Coffee County American Legion Post 78 17U baseball team opened up play on Thursday in the 14th Annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament. The Red Raiders used a 12 run first inning in Game #1 against Marion County to roll to a 13 to 0 win which was called after 3 ½ innings due to the Mercy Rule. The Red Raiders fell in the 2nd game to Tullahoma, 10 to 3.
Against Marion County, Coffee County sent 16 batters to the plate in the 1st inning as they banged out 10 hits and got the benefit of 4 walks. Owen Neel and Skylar Bratcher each had a pair of doubles in the first inning. Neel finished with 3 RBI and Bratcher added 2. Ryan Stephens had a single, a double and an RBI. Gage Edwards and Zach Milan each had a single and 2 RBI. Bratcher got the start on the mound has he surrendered 1 hit and struck out 4.
Against Tullahoma, the Raiders could not get their offense engaged against a hot hitting Wildcat squad. Tullahoma only outhit Coffee County 8 to 4 but picked up 9 walks to get the win. Ryan Stephens had a double for Coffee County while Bryson Hullett and Kyle Farless each had a hit and scored a run.
Coffee County will play a pair of games on Friday in the wood bat tournament. Coffee County will take on Marshall County at 9 AM and Grundy County at 3:30 PM. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.