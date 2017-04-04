CHS Baseball Splits District Doubleheader with Franklin County

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team hosted Franklin County on Tuesday night in a district doubleheader. Originally scheduled as a single game, the teams agreed to move Wednesday’s game to Tuesday because of the threat of bad weather. After falling 10 to 5 in the opener, the Red Raiders rallied to gain the doubleheader split with a 10 to 2 win in the nightcap.
In game one, which you heard here on Thunder Radio, a home run by Cade Giles and a 7th inning rally were not enough to lift the Raiders to a victory. Grant Sadler finished the game with a pair of doubles and 3 hits on the night while driving in 1. Giles had a 2 run homer in the 5th, but 6 Red Raider errors allowed 7 unearned runs for the Rebels. For their efforts, Sadler and Giles were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
In the nightcap, Coffee County jumped on Franklin County early with a 5 run 1st inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. The Raiders added 2 more runs in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd to lead 10 to 0. Grant Sadler went 5 innings on the bump to get the win. Cade Giles had his 2nd home run of the night as he finished with 2 hits and 3 RBI in the win. Jacob Langham finished with 3 singles and Nathaniel Tate had a double and 3 RBI.
Coffee County returns to action on Thursday when they take on Community at home in the opening round of the Rebel Classic. That game will get underway at 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/