CHS Baseball Season Comes to a Close

The clock finally struck midnight on the Cinderella season for the Coffee County CHS baseball team at Franklin County on Tuesday. The Red Raiders came up one rally short as they fell 6 to 4 to Franklin County in the losers’ bracket of District 8AAA tournament. After rallying from deficits of 3 to 0 and 4 to 3, a 9th inning rally by Franklin County ended the Raiders’ season.
Tied at 4 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Coffee County left the bases loaded in their best opportunity to avoid extra innings. The Red Raiders also got runners on in the 8th and 9th innings but got not complete their 3rd straight come from behind win in this tournament.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Jacob Duncan who had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI. Jacob Langham had a double and 2 RBI with a run scored. Coffee County will finish the year with a final record of 18 and 15.