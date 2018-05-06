CHS Baseball Season Comes to a Close on Sunday

A pair of comebacks by the CHS baseball team came to naught as the Red Raider baseball team dropped a pair of games this weekend in the District 8AAA tournament. The 2 losses ended the season for Coffee County. The Raiders fell to the loser’s bracket with a 3 to 2 loss to Franklin County. Lincoln County ended the Red Raiders season with a 12 to 9 victory in 10 innings.
On Friday night, a Nathanial Tate home run in the 5th inning tied up Coffee County’s game with Franklin County at 2. The score stayed the same into the bottom of the 7th when Franklin County got a pair of 1 out doubles to score the winning run.
Tate and Skylar Bratcher each finished with 2 hits and an RBI. Tate had a single to go with his home run and scored both of the Raiders runs. The Red Raiders left 7 runners on base including 2 runners on base in both the first and second innings.
A remarkable 6 run rally in the bottom of the 7th inning on Sunday, allowed the Red Raiders to come back to force extra innings. Trailing 8 to 1 entering the 6th inning, Coffee County got a run in the 6th and 6 in the 7th to send the game to the 8th inning. After each team scored 1 run in the 9th, Lincoln County rallied for 3 runs in the 10th to grab the win. Gage Edwards had a 2 RBI single in the 7th inning to send the game to extra frames. Lucky Knott had the call…….
For his heroics, Edwards was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Skylar Bratcher and Jacob Langham each finished the game with 3 singles. Jonathan Sherrill finished with 2 singles and 3 RBI.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/