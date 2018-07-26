CHS Baseball Schedules Tryouts

The Coffee County CHS baseball team has updated the tryout dates for the 2019 Red Raider baseball team. Students entering the 9th grade this fall will tryout on Monday. Tryouts will be held at Powers Field from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Student athletes who will be in grades 10th thru 12th grade will tryout on Tuesday afternoon at Powers Field. The tryouts will be from 4 PM to 7 PM.
Players wishing to tryout must have signed and completed Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
Coach David Martin will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on Thunder Radio to talk about the coming season and the tryouts. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln beginning at 10 AM.