«

»

CHS Baseball Rallies Twice to Best Central Magnet

Skylar Bratcher of CHS baseball

The CHS baseball team welcomed Central Magnet out of Murfreesboro to Powers Field on Friday.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raiders were able to gain the upper hand in the 3rd inning and hold off a late Tigers rally.  The Red Raiders came out on top 8 to 7.

After surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the 1st inning, Coffee County rallied back to take a 3 to 2 lead in the bottom half of the first inning.  The visiting Tigers plated 3 more in the top of the 3rd but once again, the resilient Raiders added a 4 spot to take a 7 to 5 lead.  After scoring an insurance run in the 4th, the Raiders had to battle out of a jam in the 6th to capture the win.

Coffee County was led in hitting by Skylar Bratcher who was 2 for 2 a walk, a sacrifice fly and 2 RBI.  For his performance, Bratcher was tabbed the Crazy Daisies Player of the game.  Fellow freshman Ryan Stephens was 2 for 3 with an RBI as was senior, Jacob Langham.  Scottie Duke came on in relief to get the win on the mound for the Raiders.  Zack Milan got the final 4 outs to register the save.

The Red Raiders are back at home on Saturday, weather permitting, when they host Middle Tennessee Christian.  First pitch will be at 3 PM at Powers Field.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/