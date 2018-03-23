CHS Baseball Rallies Twice to Best Central Magnet

The CHS baseball team welcomed Central Magnet out of Murfreesboro to Powers Field on Friday. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raiders were able to gain the upper hand in the 3rd inning and hold off a late Tigers rally. The Red Raiders came out on top 8 to 7.
After surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the 1st inning, Coffee County rallied back to take a 3 to 2 lead in the bottom half of the first inning. The visiting Tigers plated 3 more in the top of the 3rd but once again, the resilient Raiders added a 4 spot to take a 7 to 5 lead. After scoring an insurance run in the 4th, the Raiders had to battle out of a jam in the 6th to capture the win.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Skylar Bratcher who was 2 for 2 a walk, a sacrifice fly and 2 RBI. For his performance, Bratcher was tabbed the Crazy Daisies Player of the game. Fellow freshman Ryan Stephens was 2 for 3 with an RBI as was senior, Jacob Langham. Scottie Duke came on in relief to get the win on the mound for the Raiders. Zack Milan got the final 4 outs to register the save.
The Red Raiders are back at home on Saturday, weather permitting, when they host Middle Tennessee Christian. First pitch will be at 3 PM at Powers Field.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/