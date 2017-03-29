CHS Baseball Rallies to Tame Lawrence County on Wednesday Night

After a disastrous inning led to a loss on Tuesday to Lawrence County, the Red Raider baseball team was more than ready to take the field on Wednesday when they welcomed the Wildcats to Powers Field. On a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County used 5 runs in the 1st inning to set in motion a 14 to 4 win over Lawrence County. The win lifts the Red Raiders to 4 and 2 in district play.
Lawrence County opened strong as they plated a pair of runs on 3 hits in the top of the first inning. The Red Raiders bounced back in the bottom of the inning using 4 hits, including a pair of doubles, 2 walks and a Lawrence County error to plate 5 runs. Coffee County added 4 runs in the 4th inning and finished the game via the mercy rule with 5 runs in the 6th.
Grant Sadler got the win for Coffee County as he went the distance striking out 2 and walking 1. At the plate, Sadler added a single and 3 RBI. Nathaniel Tate, Noah Anderson, Jacob Langham and Hayden Skipper all finished with 2 hits. Anderson finished with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI to earn the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
Coffee County will open play in the Warrior Classic on Thursday when they take on Central Magnet in Murfreesboro at StarPlex. First pitch is set for 4:00 PM, weather permitting. The Raiders return to action on Friday with a doubleheader at Stewarts Creek against Loretto and Stewarts Creek before concluding on Saturday taking on the Blaze of Blackman at Blackman High School.
You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/