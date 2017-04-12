CHS Baseball Rallies to Tame Columbia

Trailing 4 to 0 after 2 ½ innings of play, Coffee County head baseball coach David Martin met his team coming off the field. It is safe to say that whatever he said in the huddle was the perfect antidote for the Raiders’ early game woes. The Red Raiders scored 3 runs in the 3rd to close the gap to 1, tied the game in the 4th and drove in the winning run in the 6th to prevail over Columbia 5 to 4 on Wednesday night at Powers Field.
In a game you heard here on Thunder, Coffee County got a solid 5 inning pitching performance from Grant Sadler. After surrendering 6 hits in the first 3 innings, Sadler held the Lions to 2 hits over the next 2 innings. Nathaniel Tate took the bump in the 6th and pitched 2 hitless innings to earn the decision. Cade Giles had the big hit in the 3rd inning rally as he laced a sinking liner to left field. The ball dropped for an RBI single and got past the Columbia left fielder. When the merry-go-round stopped, Giles was standing on 3rd base, 2 runs had scored and Coffee County had new life. Giles scored one out later on a fielders choice by Sadler. Three walks and a fielder’s choice drove in the tying run in the 4th before Noah Anderson drilled an RBI double to right center to give the Raiders the winning margin in the 6th inning.
For his heroics, Anderson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Coffee County will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Coalmont for the Grundy County tournament. The Red Raiders open play on Friday at 11 AM against Grundy County before taking on Sequatchie County at 1:15 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/