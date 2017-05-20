«

CHS Baseball Hold Awards Banquet

2017 CHS Baseball Award winners (left to right) Nathaniel Tate, Grant Sadler, Cade Giles & Jacob Langham

The Coffee County Red Raider baseball team held their end of season awards banquet on Tuesday night May 23. The season was highlighted by a record of 18-15 and a #3 seed in the District 8-AAA tournament. Head Coach David Martin recognized the All District 8-AAA players: senior Cade Giles, junior Jacob Langham and senior Noah Anderson. Senior Cade Giles was also recognized as the District 8-AAA Player of the Year. Junior Nathanial Tate and senior Grant Sadler were recognized as All District Honorable Mention.
Team awards were given to the following players:
Team MVP- Cade Giles
Bust Your Butt Award – Grant Sadler
Offensive Award – Jacob Langham
Defensive Award – Nathanial Tate
Pitcher of the Year – Grant Sadler