CHS Baseball Hires 2 New Assistant Baseball Coaches

The Coffee County CHS baseball team has added a pair of assistant coaches for the 2019 season. Coffee County CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger announced the hirings last week. Matt Shepherd and Steve Wilder will join the staff with returning assistant coach Parker Gunn for head coach David Martin.
Shepherd played baseball for Tennessee Tech and was drafted as a pitcher by the San Diego Padres. “I am thrilled to be able to add this level of experience to our athletic department. Coach Shepherd will be an immense help to our student-athletes and to Coach Martin. He is knowledgeable and passionate about baseball“said Koger.
Wilder returns to Coffee County after spending last year at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wilder, who formerly coached the CHS Lady Raider softball team, is a former baseball coach in Dyersburg. Wilder, who led the Lady Raider softball team to the TSSAA state tournament in 2017, led Dyersburg baseball team to the state tournament. “It is great to get back home” said Wilder.
Coach David Martin and his new assistant coaches were guests on the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday. You can download that interview at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/coffee-coaches-show_131642 The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln beginning at 10 AM.