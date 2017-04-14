«

»

CHS Baseball Has a Good Friday at Grundy County Tournament

Cade Giles of CHS baseball

The Coffee County baseball team got a great start to the King of the Mountain Tournament on Friday in Grundy County.  The Red Raiders opened up with a pair of games in Coalmont taking on Grundy County and Sequatchie County.  The Raiders needed a 7th inning rally to drop Grundy County 4 to 2 and scored in every inning to beat Sequatchie County 10 to 5.

In the tournament opener, Coffee County squared off against the host Yellow Jackets of Grundy County.  After taking a 1 to 0 lead in the 1st inning, Coffee County gave up the lead in the bottom of the 6th as the Yellow Jackets struck for 2 runs.  Garrett Eldridge led off the 7th reaching on an error and scored on a Hayden Skipper double to tie the game.    With 2 outs, Jacob Lanham walked and Noah Anderson was hit by a pitch to bring up Cade Giles who ripped a 2 RBI single to give Coffee County the win.  Jacob Duncan went 6 innings to get the win and Nathaniel Tate came on to get the save in the 7th.  Giles finished the game with a single, a double and 3 RBI.  Langham had a single and walked twice in 4 plate appearances.

The Raiders carried that momentum over into the 2nd game as they jumped on Sequatchie County in the bottom of the first.  The Raiders scored 2 runs in the first,  3 in the 2nd and 3 more in the 4th inning while adding single runs in the 3rd and 5th.  Coffee County hammered out 12 hits including 5 extra base hits in the win.  Nathaniel Tate and Jacob Langham each had home runs while Langham added a triple and a single.  Tate added a double and a single as the pair of juniors each notched 3 hits.  A.J. Rollman added 2 singles and Hayden Skipper had a double.  Tate finished with 4 RBI.  Skipper got the start on the mound pitching 2 perfect innings to get the win.  Garrett Eldridge and Rollman each came on in relief.

The wins improve Coffee County to 11 and 9 on the season.  The Red Raiders return to tournament action on Saturday at Grundy County High School.   Coffee County squares off against South Pittsburg at 11 and Marshall County at 1:15.