CHS Baseball Has a Good Friday at Grundy County Tournament

The Coffee County baseball team got a great start to the King of the Mountain Tournament on Friday in Grundy County. The Red Raiders opened up with a pair of games in Coalmont taking on Grundy County and Sequatchie County. The Raiders needed a 7th inning rally to drop Grundy County 4 to 2 and scored in every inning to beat Sequatchie County 10 to 5.
In the tournament opener, Coffee County squared off against the host Yellow Jackets of Grundy County. After taking a 1 to 0 lead in the 1st inning, Coffee County gave up the lead in the bottom of the 6th as the Yellow Jackets struck for 2 runs. Garrett Eldridge led off the 7th reaching on an error and scored on a Hayden Skipper double to tie the game. With 2 outs, Jacob Lanham walked and Noah Anderson was hit by a pitch to bring up Cade Giles who ripped a 2 RBI single to give Coffee County the win. Jacob Duncan went 6 innings to get the win and Nathaniel Tate came on to get the save in the 7th. Giles finished the game with a single, a double and 3 RBI. Langham had a single and walked twice in 4 plate appearances.
The Raiders carried that momentum over into the 2nd game as they jumped on Sequatchie County in the bottom of the first. The Raiders scored 2 runs in the first, 3 in the 2nd and 3 more in the 4th inning while adding single runs in the 3rd and 5th. Coffee County hammered out 12 hits including 5 extra base hits in the win. Nathaniel Tate and Jacob Langham each had home runs while Langham added a triple and a single. Tate added a double and a single as the pair of juniors each notched 3 hits. A.J. Rollman added 2 singles and Hayden Skipper had a double. Tate finished with 4 RBI. Skipper got the start on the mound pitching 2 perfect innings to get the win. Garrett Eldridge and Rollman each came on in relief.
The wins improve Coffee County to 11 and 9 on the season. The Red Raiders return to tournament action on Saturday at Grundy County High School. Coffee County squares off against South Pittsburg at 11 and Marshall County at 1:15.