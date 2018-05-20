CHS Baseball Grounds Forrest on Senior Night

Forrest got on the board in the first inning with a run but the Red Raiders rallied back to score 4 in the bottom of the first to grab their first lead. Forrest bounced back with 4 runs in the second and held that lead until the 4th inning. In the 4th, the Red Raiders got a pair of runs to go on top for the 2nd time. Each team scored once in the 6th and senior Nathanial Tate came on in relief to retire the Rockets in order in the 7th for the save.
Senior Jacob Langham had 2 singles, a double and 2 RBI on the night. Senior A.J. Rollman had a pair of singles and an RBI and Hayden Skipper also finished with 2 singles and an RBI. Senior Hunter Courtoy got the start surrendering only 1 earned run. Skylar Bratcher threw 2 innings to get the win for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders will open District 8AAA tournament play on Thursday at home against Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch is set for 6 PM, the pregame show will get underway at 5:45