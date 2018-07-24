CHS Baseball Graduate Signs to Play at Jackson State

2018 Coffee County CHS baseball graduate Jacob Langham has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college baseball with Jackson State Community College. The Red Raider graduate becomes the 2nd member of the Class of 2018 to sign to play college baseball. Langham is set to play shortstop at the college level.
According to Coffee County head baseball coach David Martin told Thunder Radio sports on Tuesday that Jackson State has been recruiting Langham for 2 years. “They have wanted Jacob from the get-go” said Martin. “Jacob is a true 5 tool player with elite attributes” added Martin. He went on to say; “The sky’s the limit for Jacob as he has the chance to be an exceptional college baseball player.“ When asked what would make Langham successful at the college level, Martin said “Jacob in a hard worker. He does everything the right way.”
Langham hit .300 in the last 2 weeks of his senior season after coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason. Langham finished 3rd on the team in runs scored and 2nd on the team in runs socred with 22. Jackson State Community College is a member of Tennessee Community College Athletic Association. The Generals are coached by Tyson Malik. Malik just completed his 6th season at the helm of the Generals program.