CHS Baseball Gets Walk-Off Win on Saturday

The Red Raider baseball team of Coffee County CHS needed extra innings to get their 5th straight win on Saturday as they dropped the visiting Cougars of Middle Tennessee Christian. Coffee County got a walk-off single in the bottom of the 8th inning from A.J. Rollman to nab the win. The Red Raiders improved to 6 and 1 on the year with the 3 to 2 win.
With 2 outs in the bottom of the 8th, Jacob Lanham stole 2nd base and scored on Rollman’s single to center field 2 pitches later. Rollman pitched 2 innings of shutout ball with 3 strikeouts to get the win on the mound. Harley Hinshaw got the start on the bump and went 4 innings without giving up a run. Ryan Stephens and Jonathan Sherrill each had a pair of singles and an RBI to lead the Coffee County hitting attack.
Coffee County returns to district action on Tuesday when Lawrence County visits Powers Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of the game. Our live coverage will lead off the pregame show beginning at 5:45.