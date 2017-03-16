«

CHS Baseball Gets Season Opening Doubleheader Split with Shelbyville

Noah Anderson of CHS baseball[Photo by Demarco Moore – Manchester Times]

The CHS Baseball team opened the season at home on Thursday night with a doubleheader against Shelbyville.  After suffering a heart-breaking 4 to 2 loss in 11 innings in the opening game, Coffee County rallied in the second game to crush the Eagles 11 to 1.

A pair of unearned runs in the top of the 11th allowed Shelbyville to capture the first game as the Red Raiders left the bases loaded in the 9th inning and 2 runners on in the 10th inning without getting the winning run across.  Coffee County had 7 singles in the game led by Noah Anerson who finished with 2 hits and scored a run.

In the second game, Coffee County entered the 4th inning trailing 1 to 0 as they were designated the visitor for Game #2.  The Red Raiders erupted for 11 hits in the final 4 innings to earn the doubleheader split.  Anderson again swung a hot bat finishing with a double and single and 2 runs scored and 2 RBI.  Jacob Langham added 2 hits and 3 RBI.  Grant Sadler pitched 6 innings of 3 hit ball to get the win on the mound for the Raiders.

The Red Raiders are back at home on Tuesday for a district contest with Lincoln County.  First pitch is set for 6 PM.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action as Lucky Knott will bring you the pregame show at 5:50.