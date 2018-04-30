«

»

CHS Baseball Gets Saturday Win at Central Magnet

CHS baseball player Nathanial Tate

The Coffee County baseball team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a non-district matchup with Central Magnet.  The Red Raiders rallied from a 2 to 0 deficit to capture the 5 to 3 win.

With 2 outs in the 3rd, a pair of walks put Jacob Langham and Hayden Skipper on base ahead of a 2 RBI double from Nathanial Tate.  Coffee County added 3 more runs in the 4th when a pair of free passes ahead of a 2 RBI single from Ryan Stephens gave the Red Raiders a 4 to 2 lead.  Langham brought home Stephens with a sacrifice fly.

Harley Hinshaw came on in relief to get the win for Coffee County.  Tate recorded the save.  Gage Edwards led the Raiders in hitting with a pair of hits.

Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Monday for a non-district game with Riverdale.  First pitch is set for 6 PM.