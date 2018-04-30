CHS Baseball Gets Saturday Win at Central Magnet

The Coffee County baseball team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday for a non-district matchup with Central Magnet. The Red Raiders rallied from a 2 to 0 deficit to capture the 5 to 3 win.
With 2 outs in the 3rd, a pair of walks put Jacob Langham and Hayden Skipper on base ahead of a 2 RBI double from Nathanial Tate. Coffee County added 3 more runs in the 4th when a pair of free passes ahead of a 2 RBI single from Ryan Stephens gave the Red Raiders a 4 to 2 lead. Langham brought home Stephens with a sacrifice fly.
Harley Hinshaw came on in relief to get the win for Coffee County. Tate recorded the save. Gage Edwards led the Raiders in hitting with a pair of hits.
Coffee County returns to Murfreesboro on Monday for a non-district game with Riverdale. First pitch is set for 6 PM.