CHS Baseball Finishes Grundy County Tournament with a Saturday Split

The Red Raider baseball team completed play in the King of the Mountain tournament in Grundy County on Saturday with a win and a loss. The Red Raiders ended the weekend with a record of 3 and 1 heading into a busy week of non-district games. Coffee County opened Saturday with an 11 to 3 win over South Pittsburg before dropping a 12 to 4 decision to Marshall County.
Opening the day against South Pittsburg, Coffee County built a 4 to 0 lead before the Pirates battled back to make it a 4 to 3 game entering the 5th inning. The Raiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the 5th inning to blow the game open. The inning was highlighted by back to back home runs from Nathaniel Tate and Grant Sadler. Tate finished with a double and a single to go with the home run and 4 RBI. Sadler had a single to go with his home run and Cade Giles finished with a double, a single, 2 walks and 3 runs scored.
The Raiders scored 2 runs in the first inning of their game with Marshall County to take an early lead. Marshall County rallied to score 4 runs in the 2nd inning and never gave up the lead. Coffee County was held to 5 hits in the game. Garrett Eldridge finished with a double and a single as the only Red Raider with 2 hits. Nathaniel Tate had a home run for the third game in a row.
The Red Raiders will travel to Chapel Hill on Monday to take on Forrest in the first game of a 2 game series. Forrest will visit Powers Field on Tuesday for game #2 in the series. Both games will begin at 5 PM.