CHS Baseball Falls to Tullahoma on Wednesday Night

For the second night in a row, the Red Raider bats were held in check as Coffee County fell to hated rival Tullahoma on Wednesday night at Powers Field. The Red Raiders were held to a pair of hits and committed 3 critical errors as they fell to the Wildcats 6 to 2. The loss drops the Red Raiders record to 9 and 5 overall and 5 and 3 in district play.
Neither team could score in the first 4 innings, but Tullahoma was able to get runners on in 3 of the first 4 frames. The Wildcats broke through in the 5th inning when they plated 3 unearned runs. The Raiders did not get their first hit until the 6th inning when Nathanial Tate got a leadoff single and scored 1 out late on a Skylar Bratcher home run to make the score 3 to 2 entering the 7th inning. A pair of errors in the top of the 7th allowed 3 more unearned runs. Coffee County was retired in order in the 7th.
For his home run, Skylar Bratcher was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The Red Raiders are back at home on Thursday night when they square off against Ooltewah at Powers Field in the opening night of the Rebel Classic. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM.
Download the broadcast of the game at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/