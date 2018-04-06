CHS Baseball Falls to Ooltewah

The CHS baseball team opened up play in the Rebel Classic on Thursday night as they welcomed Ooltewah to Powers Field. After surrendering an early lead to the Owls, Coffee County battled back to take a late lead. But a 7th inning rally from Ooltewah dropped the Red Raiders 7 to 6.
The visiting Owls touched up Coffee County for 3 runs in the 1st inning. Two more runs in the 3rd inning put Coffee County in a 5 to 1 hole. But the always scrappy Raiders plated single runs in the 4th and 5th and took a 6 to 5 lead into the 7th after a 3 run outburst in the 6th inning. A pair of Coffee County errors allowed the Owls to get the tying and winning runs in the top of the 7th inning.
Nathanial Tate and Kael McCall each had a pair of hits and an RBI. Tate finished with a pair of doubles. Skylar Bratcher was 1 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs scored and Bryson Hullett added a double.
Coffee County returns to the diamond on Friday when they tangle with Warren County at Powers Field in the 2nd day of the Rebel Classic. That game will get underway at 5 PM. Coffee County will close out the tournament on Saturday with a 10 AM game against White County.