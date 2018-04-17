CHS Baseball Falls to Franklin County on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS baseball team opened up the final district series of the season on Monday as they traveled to Winchester to take on Franklin County. Despite getting baserunners in each of the first 6 innings, Coffee County was not able to scratch across a run as they fell 4 to 0 to the Rebels.
Hayden Skipper finished the game with 2 singles to lead the Raider hitting attack.. Harley Hinshaw and Jacob Langham also added singles as the Red Raiders were held to 4 hits. Nathanial Tate took the loss on the mound for Coffee County as he allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings of work. Tate finished with 5 strikeouts in the hard luck loss.
The Red Raiders will return home on Wednesday for the conclusion of the district series with Franklin County. First pitch is set for 6 PM at Powers Field and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:45.