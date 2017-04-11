CHS Baseball Falls to Columbia on Tuesday

The Red Raider baseball team traveled to Columbia for a key district matchup with the Lions on Tuesday afternoon. After taking a 2 to nothing lead in the first inning on a Nathaniel Tate home run, Coffee County could not hold off the Lions. The Red Raiders fell 9 to 6 in the district matchup in Columbia.
Tate’s 2 run homer gave Coffee County a lead in the top of the first but Columbia quickly tied it in the bottom of the 1st. Columbia got their first lead of the game with a 2 run 3rd inning only to see Coffee County tie the game in the 4th. The Lions exploded for 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th to take a lead they would not surrender.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Noah Anderson who had 3 hits including a double. Tate finished with the home run and 3 RBI while Cade Giles had a double and a single. Davis Green took the hard luck loss as he was hurt by 3 unearned runs while striking out 5 in 3 innings. Hayden Skipper pitched the final 3 innings getting 6 strikeouts while allowing only 2 hits.
The Raiders return home on Wednesday for the second game of the district series. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch is at 6 PM, Lucky Knott will bring you the pregame show beginning at 5:50.