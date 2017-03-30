CHS Baseball Falls to Central Magnet

Despite a Cade Giles 1st inning home run, the Coffee County CHS baseball team dropped a hard fought 12 to 8 decision to Central Magnet on Thursday. The game, played as part of the Warrior Classic, saw the lead change hands 4 times before Central Magnet put the game away with a 4 run 4th inning. Coffee County battled back to score single runs in the 6th and 7th innings before taking the loss
The Raiders grabbed an early 2 to 0 lead on Giles’ home run to straight away centerfield driving in Jacob Langham who had led off the game with a walk. The Tigers added 5 runs in the 2nd as they banged out 4 hits, got a walk and the help of a Red Raider error. Coffee County retook the lead in the 3rd as they batted around using 5 hits to plate 4 runs. Central regained the lead in the bottom of the 3rd and never trailed again.
Giles finished the game with 3 hits and 3 RBI in 4 plate appearances. Garrett Eldridge was 3 for 4 as well as he scored twice and finished with 1 RBI. Jacob Langham added a hit, a walk and 2 runs scored for the Red Raiders. Freshman Hayden Skipper got the start for Coffee County on the hill and took the loss.
The Raiders return to action on Friday with a doubleheader at Stewarts Creek against Loretto and Stewarts Creek before concluding on Saturday taking on the Blaze of Blackman at Blackman High School.