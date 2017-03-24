CHS Baseball Falls to Blackman

Despite out hitting Blackman, Coffee County found itself on the losing end again on Friday night. A 4 run outburst in the 4th inning lifted the Blackman baseball team to a 6 to 2 win over Coffee County at Powers Field. The win gave the Blaze a series sweep over the Red Raiders in the non-district rivalry.
The Red Raiders worked out of difficult jams in the 1st and second innings entering the 4th inning tied at 2. In the fourth inning, Blackman combined 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 hit batters to plate 4 runs. Coffee County rallied in the 5th and 7th innings to put runners in scoring position but the Raiders could never break through to close the gap.
The Red Raiders finished with 10 hits led by Nathaniel Tate who had 2 doubles and a single to be named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Cade Giles finished with a single and a double and 1 RBI while Jacob Langham had a pair of singles.
The Red Raiders return to action on Tuesday when they open a district series at Lawrenceburg. The Red Raiders’ game with Lawrence County will get underway at 6 PM at Lawrence County High School.
