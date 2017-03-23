CHS Baseball Falls to Blackman on Thursday

Five errors by the Coffee County Central High School baseball team on Thursday night led to 10 unearned runs for Blackman in a 15 to 5 loss to the Blaze. Coffee County committed 3 errors and walked 2 batters in the 3rd inning that allowed Blackman to plate 8 runs and race out to a 12 to 3 lead. The loss ended a 3 game winning streak for the Red Raiders.
After spotting Blackman a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Coffee County rallied to take a 3 to 2 lead in the 2nd inning on a pair of singles by Hayden Skipper and Jacob Langham. Blackman retook the lead for good in the bottom of the second as they scored their first 2 unearned runs of the game. The Red Raiders rallied for 2 runs in the 5th but the Blaze ended the game in the bottom of the inning via the mercy rule. Langham finished the game with 2 RBI for Coffee County.
Coffee County will play host to Black on Friday night at Powers Field. First pitch is set for 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.