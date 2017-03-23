«

CHS Baseball Falls to Blackman on Thursday

Jacob Langham of CHS baseball

Five errors by the Coffee County Central High School baseball team on Thursday night led to 10 unearned runs for Blackman in a 15 to 5 loss to the Blaze.  Coffee County committed 3 errors and walked 2 batters in the 3rd inning that allowed Blackman to plate 8 runs and race out to a 12 to 3 lead.  The loss ended a 3 game winning streak for the Red Raiders.

After spotting Blackman a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, Coffee County rallied to take a 3 to 2 lead in the 2nd inning on a pair of singles by Hayden Skipper and Jacob Langham.  Blackman retook the lead for good in the bottom of the second as they scored their first 2 unearned runs of the game.  The Red Raiders rallied for 2 runs in the 5th but the Blaze ended the game in the bottom of the inning via the mercy rule.  Langham finished the game with 2 RBI for Coffee County.

Coffee County will play host to Black on Friday night at Powers Field.  First pitch is set for 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.