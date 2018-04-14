CHS Baseball Falls in Friday Tournament Opener

A 3 run home run in the first inning sealed the fate of the Coffee County CHS baseball team last night as they fell to Marshall County 4 to 2. The contest, played at South Pittsburg, was the opening game for the Red Raiders in the Grundy County tournament.
The 3 run first inning, plus a single run in the 3rd inning, put the Raiders in a 4 to 0 hole. Coffee County scored single runs in the 5th and 6th innings but could not catch the Tigers.
Nathanial Tate led the Raiders in hitting with 2 singles and an RBI. Ryan Stephens had a single and an RBI and Bryson Hullett and A.J. Rollman scored Coffee County’s runs.
Weather permitting, Coffee County travels to Dunlap on Saturday for Day #2 of the Grundy County Tournament. The Red Raiders will square off against Sequatchie County at 1:15 on Saturday afternoon in their 2nd game of the tournament.