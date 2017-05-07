A four run second inning by the Columbia Lions put the Red Raider baseball team in an early hole on Sunday as Coffee County saw their 3 game winning streak snapped in the 2nd round of the District 8AAA baseball tournament. Coffee County, who came in as the #3 seed, had to travel to the 2nd seeded Lions after the Lions earned a first round bye. Columbia used that extra rest to claw their way to the 8 to 1 win.
The Coffee County defense cleaned up their play with only 2 miscues on Sunday after committing 5 errors in Saturday’s win. Neither Red Raider error led to a Columbia run. Grant Sadler took the loss on the mound surrendering 6 runs on 6 hits while walking 3 and striking out one. Garrett Eldridge remained hot for Coffee County as he had 2 hits in 3 plate appearances including a double. Noah Anderson had a double and scored the lone run for the Raiders. Cade Giles was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
The loss is the first for the Raiders in the double elimination tournament. Coffee County will now take on Lawrence County in a loser’s bracket game on Monday at Franklin County. That game will begin at 6:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast.
CHS Baseball Falls in District Tournament Game to Columbia on Sunday; Will Play Monday Night
