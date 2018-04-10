CHS Baseball Falls at Shelbyville

The Red Raiders packed their bags and traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday for a district matchup with the Eagles. The Red Raiders were looking to end a 5 game losing streak and get back into the hunt for a high seed in next month’s district tournament. The Eagles held Coffee County to 1 hit as they blanked Red Raiders 10 to 0.
Shelbyville broke through for 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to take the only lead they would need. Adding 2 in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th and 2 more in the 5th ended the game via the Mercy Rule.
Coffee County’s Skylar Bratcher had the lone hit in the game for the Raiders as he laced a double in the 4th inning. Coffee County finished the game with 3 walks but could not get a runner past 2nd base in the game.
Coffee County will play host to Shelbyville on Wednesday in the second game of the season series. First pitch is set for 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:45.