CHS Baseball Falls at Columbia

Coffee County CHS baseball team traveled to Columbia on Tuesday for game #2 of their season series. Coming off a 7 to 2 win on Monday, the Red Raiders were looking for a season sweep of the Lions. Surrendering three unearned runs, the Red Raiders fell by a final score of 5 to 1.
The Red Raiders jumped out on top in the 1st inning with a run as 3 straight singles with 2 outs staked Coffee County to a 1 to 0 lead. A walk and a pair of singles in the bottom of the first inning put Columbia on top for good. Coffee County was held to 4 hits on the game but it was 2 errors and 2 passed balls that allowed Columbia to add their final 3 runs of the game.
Coffee County was led in hitting by Skylar Bratcher, Hayden Skipper, Nathaniel Tate and Jacob Langham who each had a single. Bratcher had the lone RBI for the Raiders. Skipper and Garrett Davis each walked twice for Coffee County. Skipper took the loss on the mound striking out 5 in 4 and 2/3 innings of work.
The Red Raiders will return home on Thursday when they welcome Marshall County to Powers Field for a non-conference game. That game will get underway at 5 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the game. Lucky Knott will be on the call with the pregame show beginning at 4:45.